Mainz's players react after the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FSV Mainz 05 in Leipzig, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig's Timo Werner (3rd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FSV Mainz 05 in Leipzig, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen (2nd -R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FSV Mainz 05 in Leipzig, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Danish winger Yussuf Poulsen and German forward Timo Werner scored a brace each on Sunday, leading RB Leipzig to a 4-1 victory over visiting Mainz in Bundesliga action at Red Bull Arena.

Poulsen netted his brace in a five-minute stretch, finding the back of the net in the 14th and 19th minutes.