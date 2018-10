Sami Khedira of Germany (L) and Hector Herrera of Mexico in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Peter Powell

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic was not included in Juventus' roster ahead of its UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United due to the injury he suffered during the team's practice on Monday, the Italian club said on its website.

Manchester United is scheduled to host Juventus in the Champions League Group H match at Old Trafford stadium Tuesday.