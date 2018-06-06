A pre-World Cup soccer friendly between Israel and Argentina has been canceled amid growing pressure from protesters calling for the encounter to be scrapped over Israel's treatment of Palestinians, according to officials and players Wednesday.

For lack of an official statement from either of the countries' governing soccer bodies, Israeli newspapers cited the decision to stage the fixture in Jerusalem rather than Haifa, where it was originally scheduled to be played, as one reason behind the cancellation, although the Israeli embassy in Argentina cited threats directed at the family of star forward Lionel Messi as another driving factor.