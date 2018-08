Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski of Sky team in action during the sixth stage of the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race over 129 km from Zakopane to Bukowina Tatrzanska, in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT

Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski of the SKY team celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after the sixth stage of the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race over 129 km from Zakopane to Bukowina Tatrzanska, in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT

Austrian cyclist Georg Preidler (C) of the Groupama-FDJ team celebrates on the podium after winning the sixth stage of the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race over 129 km from Zakopane to Bukowina Tatrzanska, in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland, 09 August 2018. Georg Preidler won ahead of second placed Germany's Emanuel Buchmann (L) of Bora-Hansgrohe team and third placed Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (R) of Sky team. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT

Austrian cyclist Georg Preidler (C) of the Groupama-FDJ team celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the fifth stage of the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race over 129 km from Zakopane to Bukowina Tatrzanska, in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT

Groupama's Austrian cyclist Georg Preidler won the sixth stage of the 2018 Tour de Pologne Thursday, while Team Sky's Polish Michal Kwiatkowski continues to lead in the overall standing.

Preidler won the sixth stage in three hours and 16 minutes, followed by Bora's Emanuel Buchmann from Germany and Michal Kwiatkowski, respectively. With this victory, the Austrian cyclist ascended 11 positions to stand now at seventh in the ranking.