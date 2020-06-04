The Premier League has approved a temporary rule change to allow teams to make up to five substitutions when action resumes on June 17.
(FILE) - (from left) Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool on the substitute bench during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Everton in Liverpool, Britain, 04 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
(FILE) - The English Premier League trophy on display ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City in London, Britain, 11 August 2017. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
The Premier League has approved a temporary rule change to allow teams to make up to five substitutions when action resumes on June 17.