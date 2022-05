Chelsea's Ross Barkley (L) celebrates after scoring against Watford during their Premier League match in London on 22 May 2022. EFE/EPA/Tolga Akmen EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

The Premier League gave its seal of approval Tuesday to the consortium that agreed to pay 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) for Chelsea Football Club.

The bid from a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly was accepted earlier this month by the Chelsea Supporters' Trust, which has been running the club for the last three months.