Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (R) in action against Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta (L) during the English FA Cup semi final match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 19 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Alastair Grant/NMC/Pool

The Premier League’s Wednesday night action promises two key games in the battle for Europe and will see Liverpool lift the trophy for the first time in 30 years as the team plays their last game at Anfield this season.