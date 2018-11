A view of the video assistant refereeing (VAR) operation room at the 2018 World Cup International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Moscow, Russia, June 09, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Yuri Kochetkov

The English Premier League announced Thursday that its clubs agreed to use the video assistant referee system starting next season.

Although the Premier League clubs refused in April to introduce the VAR, several trials have been carried out this season with no complaints.