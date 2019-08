Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (R) scores the 1-1 equalizer against Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Juan Mata (R) scores the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Ander Herrera (L) in action against Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) in action against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

The Premier League season will kick off Friday with Liverpool hosting Norwich City, however, the focus will be on an early classic match pitting Manchester United against Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The match will kick off the English top-flight season between the third-placed and fifth-placed teams from last year's season.