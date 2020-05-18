View towards the Anfield stadium before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, Britain, 11 March 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to return to training from Tuesday this week.

Players will be required to train in small groups with the idea of getting the English top-flight division back up and running by June. EFE-EPA