Brentford's Rico Henry (L) battles Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on 19 February 2022.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (R) scores against Crystal Palace during a Premier League match in London on 19 February 2022.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) in action against Norwich City's Josh Sargent during a Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 19 February 2022.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action against Norwich City's Brandon Williams during a Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 19 February 2022.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gündogan (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 19 February 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) scores against Manchester City during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 19 February 2022.

Harry Kane had a brace Saturday to power Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 over Premier League leaders Manchester City, who saw their advantage over Liverpool narrow to 6 points.

Hours earlier at Anfield, Liverpool came from behind to beat last-place Norwich City with goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.