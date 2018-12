Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the two minute warning against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime of the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (L) catches the ball the for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles corner back Sidney Jones (R) in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (R) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles safety Corey Graham (L) in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after throwing the game winning touchdown in overtime during the NFL American Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw his third touchdown pass at Amari Cooper in the first overtime possession and the Dallas Cowboys approached the Division title by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 on Sunday.

With their victory, the Cowboys (8-5) got their fifth consecutive victory and are entrenched in their leadership of the NFC East.