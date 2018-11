Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy stands on the field after throwing an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Amari Cooper scored a 90-yard touchdown and racked up 180 total yards Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Redskins 31-23 on Thanksgiving Day at the AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott, who finished the day with 121 yards rushing, got the ball rolling early on with a 16-yard touchdown run, but it was Cooper who stole the show in his first headline grabbing performance since his arrival from Oakland.