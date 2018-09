New York Giants Eli Manning gets sacked by Dallas Cowboys player Taco Charlton (not pictured) in the first half of their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott (C) runs the ball against multiple New York Giants players in the second half of their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New York Giants in the first half of their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dak Prescott displayed his duel passing and rushing threat as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 20-13 in Arlington on Sunday night.

Prescott went 160 yards off of 16 of 25 passing, including a game breaking 64-yard touchdown throw to Tavon Austin to open the scoring.