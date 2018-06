Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (R) and son Esteban Santos watch a live broadcast of the 2018 World Cup 2018 match between Senegal and Colombia amid soldiers at Fuerte Tolemaida army base on Thursday, June 28. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Munoz

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (C) and son Esteban Santos celebrate a Colombia goal against Senegal while watching a World Cup broadcast with soldiers at Fuerte Tolemaida army base on Thursday, June 28. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Munoz

President Juan Manuel Santos celebrated with the troops here Thursday after Colombia advanced to the 2018 World Cup round of 16 as the winners of Group H with a 1-0 defeat of Senegal.

"We Colombians are ready to confront adversities and move forward as our team did," he told reporters after watching the match surrounded by soldiers at Fuerte Tolemaida army base near Bogota.