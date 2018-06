Brazilian soccer fans celebrate as they watch the Brazil-Costa Rica World Cup Group E match in a bar near Moscow's Red Square on 22 June 2018. Brazil won 2-0. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Brazilian fans in Sao Paulo react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica on 22 June 2018. Brazil won 2-0. EPA-EFE/MARCELLO CHELLO

Brazilian fans in Sao Paulo react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica on 22 June 2018. Brazil won 2-0. EPA-EFE/MARCELLO CHELLO

Brazil's president took to Twitter to congratulate the national team on its 2-0 victory Friday over Costa Rica in World Cup Group E action in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

"Congratulations to the national squad for its fight and determination. On course for No. 6," Michel Temer said, referring to the five-time champions' quest to add to their record haul of World Cup titles.