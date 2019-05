Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (C), forward Firminho (L), Georginio Wijnaldum (center R), Joe Gomez (4R), and Rhian Brewster (3R) celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Coach Mauricio Pochettino (front) and players of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate after the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLAF KRAAK

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (C) of Chelsea is celebrated by teammates after they won the penalty shoout-out of the UEFA Europa League semi final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Eintracht Frankfurt in London, Britain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's players; (L-R) Alex Iwobi and Alexander Lacazette; celebrate their victory after the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Valencia CF and Arsenal FC at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Kai Foersterling

The United Kingdom press celebrated on Friday Engllish success in European soccer, with all Premier League finalists in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

“Arsenal and Chelsea make it full house for Premier League in European domination,” the headline of the Daily Mirror’s sports section read.