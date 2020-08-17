Paris Saint-Germain are favorites to move on to the Uefa Champions League final and although their semi-final rival RB Leipzig lack the big names of the French side, they have proven not to be push-overs in the competition so far.
PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after the UEFA quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal 12 August 2020. PSG won 2-1. EFE/EPA/David Ramos
