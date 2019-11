Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match Atalanta Bergamo and Manchester City at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 06 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp (L) and Genk head coach Felice Mazzu (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group E soccer match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, 05 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Juergen Klopp said Friday that Liverpool would need everyone involved with the club to be on top form if they expect to beat Manchester City and extend their lead at the top of the English Premier League to nine points.

The reigning Premier League champions travel to Anfield on Sunday trailing Liverpool, who are undefeated in 11 games this season, by six points.