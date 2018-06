Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price pitches during the second inning of the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (R) pitches against Los Angeles Angels Martin Maldonado (L) during the second inning of the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Opening pitcher David Price sent down six strong innings and was backed by four home-runs as the Boston Red Sox crushed the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 on Tuesday.

In his six innings, Price (9-5) allowed just five hits, one homer, and a run and struck out six hitters.