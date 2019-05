Toyota Gazoo Racing (starting no.8) in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid with Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and Fernando Alonso of Spain wins the race, Le Mans, France June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Princess Charlene of Monaco is set to wave the starting flag for the upcoming 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, race organizers announced Thursday.

The princess will take over the waving of the starting flag from Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who was the 2018 race starter.