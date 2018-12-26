Tennessee Titans nose tackle Sylvester Williams, 96,Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey, 99,and Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo, 98, try to block a field goal kick, but the Ravens scored in their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 05 November, 2017. EFE-EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey will miss next Sunday's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans said.

Casey was put on injured reserve on Monday after he hurt his left knee.