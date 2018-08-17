Jurickson Profar pulled off a triple play and hit a homerun as Texas Rangers overturned a five-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on Thursday.
The Rangers registered the sixth triple play in franchise history in the fourth innings.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH
Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohlani of Japan strikes out in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH
