Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohlani of Japan strikes out in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Jurickson Profar pulled off a triple play and hit a homerun as Texas Rangers overturned a five-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on Thursday.

The Rangers registered the sixth triple play in franchise history in the fourth innings.