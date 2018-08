Dutch player Quincy Promes addresses a press conference during his presentation as new player of Sevilla FC at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Raul Caro

Dutch player Quincy Promes (C) poses next to Sevilla's FC president, Jose Castro (L), and the club's sport director, Jooaquin Caparros (R), during his presentation as the team's new player at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Dutch player Quincy Promes poses during his presentation as new player of Sevilla FC at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Aug. 31 2018. EFE/ Raul Caro

Dutch forward Quincy Promes on Friday said he hoped to make Sevilla's fans happy during his presentation as the Spanish club's newest acquisition.

The 26-year-old Promes signed a five-year contract for reportedly between 20 and 22 million euros ($23.27 and 25.60 million) on transfer from Spartak Moscow.