Spanish rider Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) competes in the third stage of the Dakar Rally on Jan. 9, 2019, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Promising Spanish motorcyclist Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) was forced to drop out of the 2019 Dakar Rally on Sunday due to an accident in the sixth stage of the race.

The 31-year-old Santolino took a spill at kilometer 33 of the timed segment of the day on the longest stretch of the race, the 838-kilometer (520-mile) run from Arequipa to San Juan de Marcona, of which 332 kilometers (206 miles) are timed.