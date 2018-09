Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez speaks at a press conference after defeating Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin in their Sept. 15, 2018, rematch for the unified middleweight title. EPA-EFE/File

Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's victory over Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin in their Sept. 15 rematch for the unified middleweight title was the fifth highest-grossing boxing match ever at more than $125 million, the fight's promoter said.

Golden Boy Promotions, whose chief executive, Oscar De La Hoya, is Alvarez's promoter, has said it will not provide a final exact figure but confirmed that ranking based on partial revenue numbers.