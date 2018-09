President of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), David Aganzo, speaks during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Kiko Huesca

The Spanish soccer players' union (AFE) on Monday maintained its position against holding a La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona in the United States in Jan. 2019.

AFE president David Aganzo made the announcement after a meeting with La Liga chairman Javier Tebas to discuss the matter, and they are expected to meet again next week.