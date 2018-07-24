Tour de France competitors were brought to a sudden halt Tuesday when protesting farmers used hay bales to block the route early on in stage 16 of the race, prompting the police to use tear gas, which drifted into the peloton and affected some of the riders.
Race footage showed the several farmers using tractors to push hay bales onto the road just as the pack advanced on the 28-kilometer mark of the mountainous stage heading up into the Pyrenees, while police gathered at the scene, apparently in preparation for the protest, and attempted to disperse the demonstrators with tear gas.