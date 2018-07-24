Policeman unblocks the road after the farmers demonstration on the way of the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218km between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Team Education First Drapac Cannondale rider Simon Clarke of Australia cleans his eyes after tear gas was used by policemen against the farmers who protest on the way of the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218km between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The riders wait after the race was neutralized because of a farmers' demonstration on the way of the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218 kilometers between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain cleans his eyes after tear gas was used by policemen against the farmers who protest on the way of the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218km between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Tour de France competitors were brought to a sudden halt Tuesday when protesting farmers used hay bales to block the route early on in stage 16 of the race, prompting the police to use tear gas, which drifted into the peloton and affected some of the riders.

Race footage showed the several farmers using tractors to push hay bales onto the road just as the pack advanced on the 28-kilometer mark of the mountainous stage heading up into the Pyrenees, while police gathered at the scene, apparently in preparation for the protest, and attempted to disperse the demonstrators with tear gas.