A cautious Paris Saint-Germain will host Bayern Munich hoping to repeat the great performance that earned them a 3-2 win in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe (C) on the way to score his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, Germany, 07 April 2021. EFE-EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
Bayern's Thomas Mueller reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, Germany, 07 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ FILELUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
PSG's Neymar (C) in action against Bayern's David Alaba (L) and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, Germany, 07 April 2021.EFE-EPA FILE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
