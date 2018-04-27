Paris Saint Germain's Spanish head coach Unai Emery gestures during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, France, March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The president of Paris Saint-Germain said Friday that departing coach Unai Emery has secured PSG's status as an elite club.

Emery, 46, announced earlier Friday that he would be leaving the team when his contract expired in June.