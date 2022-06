France's Kylian Mbappe (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Austria during the UEFA Nations League match in Vienna on 10 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Money was not the reason Kylian Mbappe decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain rather than join Real Madrid, the president of the French club told Spanish sports daily Marca in an interview published Tuesday.

"I have great respect for Real Madrid as a club, they're a great club, but Kylian has never decided to renew for the money, that's the first thing. Madrid's offer was better than ours," Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.