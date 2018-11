Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe attends a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Neymar (C) of Paris Saint-Germain attends a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel talks during a press conference at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel announced Tuesday that forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will play the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match against Liverpool.

Brazil's Neymar strained his right abductor during his national side's 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon on Nov. 20, while France's Mbappe bruised his right shoulder during Les Bleus 1-0 friendly victory over Uruguay that same day.