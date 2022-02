Manchester City's Phil Foden (R) celebrates after scoring against Sporting during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Lisbon on 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Tiago Petinga

Sporting's Pedro Goncalves (R) in action against Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Lisbon on 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Tiago Petinga

Sporting's Pedro Porro (L) in action against Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Lisbon on 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Tiago Petinga

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (C) in action against Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Paris on 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (in blue) watches Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stop his penalty during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Paris on 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (L) and Kylian Mbappe celebrate after defeating Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie in Paris on 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat

Kylian Mbappe scored deep into stoppage time Tuesday to lead hosts Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are all but assured of advancing to the quarterfinals after thrashing Sporting 5-0 in Lisbon.