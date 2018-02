Neymar Jr (C) of Paris Saint Germain leaves the field on the stretcher during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr is expected to miss the crucial Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Real Madrid with a right ankle sprain and a fractured metatarsal, the club said on Tuesday.

PSG said that scans had confirmed the Brazilian had suffered "a right ankle sprain" and an "associated fracture of the fifth metatarsal" in a statement on Tuesday morning.