Neymar Jr (L) and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain attend a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, France, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Kylian Mbappe (L) of Paris Saint Germain attends a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, France, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Edinson Cavani (C) of Paris Saint Germain attends a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, France, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Saint Germain's players attend a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, France, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Saint-Germain held a training session on Tuesday for the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Napoli, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

Star forwards Neymar Jr of Brazil and Kylian Mbappe of France as well as striker Edinson Cavani of Uruguay were present at the training, along with the rest of the available first-team players.