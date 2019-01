Current Paris Saint Germain and former Roma's midfielder Leandro Paredes celebrates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Torino FC at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Feb. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGELO CARCONI

Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes on Tuesday signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain for the next four and a half seasons, the French club announced.

Paredes arrives at the Parc des Princes from Zenit St. Petersburg player, where he bagged 10 goals and 15 assists in 61 appearances with the current leader of the Russian Premier League.