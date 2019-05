Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Dijon FCO at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Julien de Rosa

A day after striker Kylian Mbappe speculated publicly about leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the club said in no uncertain terms that the 20-year-old Frenchman will be wearing PSG colors next season.

"Strong links united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years. And our story will continue next season," the Ligue 1 champions said in a statement.