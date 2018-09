Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani (C) celebrates scoring a goal against St-Etienne during a Ligue 1 match on Friday, Sept. 14, in Paris. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Even without stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a resounding 4-0 victory here Friday over St-Etienne to remain perfect five weeks into the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season.

In the absence of Neymar - who got a night off after his excursion to Brazil for the international break - and the suspended Mbappe, the PSG attack was led by the trio of Julian Draxler, Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani.