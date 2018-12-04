Paris Saint Germain announced Tuesday that the Montpellier clash was postponed by the Paris Police Prefecture, until further notice, due to ongoing protests against rising fuel prices and the cost of living in France.
The protest movement, named after the high visibility jackets worn by participants and mobilized largely through social media, grew quickly after President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to raise taxes on diesel and gasoline, but turned sour in Paris over the weekend as violent clashes erupted with riot police.