Cars burn as protesters wearing yellow vests clash with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain (L) in action against Andreas Cornelius of Girondins Bordeaux (R) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Girondins Bordeaux and PSG at Stade Matmut of Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Paris Saint Germain announced Tuesday that the Montpellier clash was postponed by the Paris Police Prefecture, until further notice, due to ongoing protests against rising fuel prices and the cost of living in France.

The protest movement, named after the high visibility jackets worn by participants and mobilized largely through social media, grew quickly after President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to raise taxes on diesel and gasoline, but turned sour in Paris over the weekend as violent clashes erupted with riot police.