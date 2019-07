Brazil forward attends the 2019 Copa America semi-finals soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday has signaled that its Brazil forward Neymar Jr. would be free to leave the club if the rest of his contract was bought out just a day after the 27-year-old failed to turn up to pre-season training.

Neymar has been reportedly linked with a move away from the French powerhouse; with several media reports suggesting he wants to return to Barcelona.