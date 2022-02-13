Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi warms up before the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Stade Rennais, in Paris, France, 11 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The hype created by the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris has given way to disappointment as the Argentine star has not reached his full potential at Paris Saint Germain.