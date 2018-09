Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (C) scores a goal during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Nimes Olympique in Nimes, France, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was disciplined Wednesday by French soccer authorities with a three-match ban after he was ejected from last weekend's Ligue 1 contest against Nimes.

The current top scorer in Ligue 1 will miss the matches against Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Reims before returning to action for PSG in a Sept. 29 game against Nice.