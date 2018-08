Angel Di Maria (R) of Paris Saint-Germain in action against Andrea Raggi (L) of Monaco during the 2018 France Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Lassana Diarra (L), Timothy Weah (C) and Stanley Pierre N'Soki (R) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate a goal during the 2018 France Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Neymar Jr. of Paris Saint-Germain looks at his medal after winning the 2018 France Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Paris Saint-Germain team celebrates on the podium after winning the 2018 France Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

With two goals from Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday won the France Super Cup for the sixth consecutive season after beating Monaco 4-0, matching Olympique Lyonnais' record number eight titles.

PSG also matched another feat only Lyon could boast of until now: clinching the trophy for six seasons in a row (Lyon did so between 2002-07).