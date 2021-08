Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City (R) takes a free kick during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City in Manchester, Britain, 21 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead against Marco Bizot (R) of Brest during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and the Stade Brestois in Brest, France, 20 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Uefa Champions League title holders Chelsea will begin their defense of the trophy this year in Group H alongside Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg and FC Malmo while Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain face last year’s runners up, Manchester City in Group A.