Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr. (C-L) and Kylian Mbappe (C-R), both of whom are nursing injuries, watch a French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Toulouse from the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani (C) reacts after scoring during a French Ligue 1 soccer match against Toulouse in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (C) in action during a French Ligue 1 soccer match against Toulouse in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani led his side to a 1-0 victory here Saturday over Toulouse in Matchday 14 action in the French league, a game played four days before PSG hosts Liverpool in a much-anticipated UEFA Champions League group-stage contest.

PSG was without star forwards Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, who are out of action due to injuries.