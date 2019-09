Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during a UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Juan Bernat (L) of Paris Saint Germain and Gareth Bale (R) of Real Madrid in action during a UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Angel Di Maria (L) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring a goal during a UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint Germain celebrates after scoring a goal during a UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Angel Di Maria scored twice to lead Paris Saint-Germain to an easy 3-0 victory here Wednesday night over Real Madrid in the clubs' 2019-2020 Champions League opener.

The Spanish-league giants turned in a passive performance at Parc des Princes stadium and paid the price against a hungry PSG squad, who were eager for a big victory - albeit in September - against one of Europe's elite clubs.