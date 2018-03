Paris Saint Germain's head coach Unai Emery during the Coupe de France quarterfinal match between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique Marseille, in Paris, France, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery on Friday said the team hopes to defeat Real Madrid and qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and dedicate the victory to Neymar, who is to miss the game to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

"We want to dedicate the victory to him (Neymar)," Emery said about the upcoming match at a press conference for the Ligue 1 game against Troyes.