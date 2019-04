Lucas Evangeslista (L) of Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva (R) in action during the French Cup (Coupe de France) semifinal soccer match between PSG and FC Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Edgar Ie of Nantes in action during the French Cup (Coupe de France) semifinal soccer match between PSG and FC Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Daniel Alves celebrates scoring during the French Cup (Coupe de France) semifinal soccer match between PSG and FC Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after converting a penalty during the French Cup (Coupe de France) semifinal soccer match between PSG and FC Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French referee Francois Letexier (L) gives a yellow card to Majeed Waris (R) of Nantes during the French Cup (Coupe de France) semifinal soccer match between PSG and FC Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action during the French Cup (Coupe de France) semifinal soccer match between PSG and FC Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

PSG on Wednesday won at the Parc des Princes against Nantes 3-0, with goals from Verratti, Mbappe and Dani Alves, and qualified for their fifth consecutive French Cup final, this time against Rennes.

Nantes managed to complicate the start of the match against PSG thanks to an intense defensive exercise, with individual markings on the players most equipped to move the ball of the Parisian team.