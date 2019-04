Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) and Matz Sels of Strasbourg in action during both teams' Ligue 1 soccer match in Paris, France, Apr. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Winning the local title has become kind of a routine for Paris Saint-Germain as only the French powerhouse's defeats are news when taking into consideration the huge budget differential between the Qatari-owned club and the rest of the French teams.

For the eighth time in the history of the club, PSG secured the Ligue 1 title even before taking on Monaco in the 33rd Matchday thanks to the scoreless draw Lille OSC was held to by Toulouse.