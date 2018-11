The players of PSV Eindhoven during the training at sports complex De Herdgang in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel during the training at sports complex De Herdgang in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel said on Tuesday that Barcelona can cover the absence of injured players in both teams' upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Eindhoven, at the bottom of Group B with one point, is set to host Barcelona on Wednesday, as the Catalan side leads the group with 10 points.